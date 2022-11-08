Half Of Dentists In Survey Say Patients Have Arrived For Procedures High

The American Dental Association surveyed 557 dentists, and 52% of them said they've been greeted with patients who were under the influence of marijuana or other drugs. A new patient code of conduct at Mass General Brigham in response to hostile patient behavior is among other health personnel news.

The Hill: Half Of Dentists Say Patients Come To Appointments High

Fifty-two percent of dentists say patients have arrived to appointments high on marijuana or another drug, according to a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA). ... Of the 557 dentists included in the online survey, 56 percent said they’ve limited treatment to patients who were high, while 46 percent reported needing to increase anesthesia to treat these patients due to the combined effects of marijuana and anesthesia on the central nervous system. (Melillo, 11/7)

Healthcare Dive: Mass General Brigham Adopts Patient Code Of Conduct

Mass General Brigham has implemented a system-wide code of conduct for patients, in response to a rise in violent and hostile behavior toward healthcare providers around the country, a spokesperson told Healthcare Dive in an email Friday. Under the policy, words and actions that are “disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing” may be grounds for patients to be asked to make other plans for their care, the hospital system said. (Kelly, 11/7)

Billings Gazette: Hospital ER Violence Is Rising, Workers Fight To Make Assault Of A Provider A Felony

Following a nationwide trend of increasing violence in EDs, the phenomenon has taken a turn in Montana’s hospitals. Once saluted as heroes during the darkest months of the pandemic, health care workers are now facing violence and aggression on a daily basis. (Schabacker, 11/7)

Axios: More Doctors Are Unionizing Amid Burnout, Industry Consolidation

Burnout and health industry consolidation are driving more doctors and doctors-in-training to unionize to demand better pay, benefits and working conditions. (Dreher, 11/7)

CBS News: Former Wisconsin Hospice Nurse Accused Of Amputating Dying Man's Foot Without His Permission

A former Wisconsin hospice nurse is facing felony charges after allegedly cutting off a dying man's foot without his consent or permission from doctors. Mary Brown, 38, faces one count of physical abuse of an elderly person and one count of mayhem. (Martinez, 11/7)

CBS News: The IRS Is Making Big Changes To FSAs And HSAs. Here's What To Know

In 2023, employees can put away as much as $3,050 in an FSA, an increase of about 7% from the current tax year's cap of $2,850. Meanwhile, single workers who want to fund an HSA can save up to $3,850 next year, a 5.5% increase from 2022, while families can save up to $7,750, up 6.2%. (Picchi, 11/7)

Modern Healthcare: Cross-Market Health System Mergers May Drive Higher Prices: Study

More than half of the 1,500 hospitals targeted by health systems between 2010 and 2019 were located in a different commuting zone than the acquirer, according to an analysis of American Hospital Association data published Monday in Health Affairs. There are 625 commuting zones across the country, ranging from a size of one county to 20 counties. (Kacik, 11/7)

Axios: Medicare Eyes Changes To Pay For Specialty Care

The Biden administration is getting serious about transforming Medicare payments for specialty care. Some doctors will be required to participate in programs that pay fixed amounts for care connected to certain surgeries and procedures. (Goldman, 11/8)

Modern Healthcare: Clover Health Drops ACO REACH Participation In 2023

Clover Health will shrink its participation in a federal payment program that allows companies new to Medicare to manage care for individuals enrolled in traditional, fee-for-service plans. (Tepper, 11/7)

