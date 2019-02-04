Hate Crimes Based On Sexual Orientation Skyrocket In D.C. Amid National Trend Of Increasing Rates

Hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity accounted for nearly half of the city’s total hate crimes in 2018. While some experts say the rise in hate crime rates could be because the public is more aware of reporting it now, others point to a national trend. Meanwhile, nearly 2 percent of high school students are now identifying as transgender.

The Washington Post: D.C. Hate Crimes Nearly Double Since 2016, With LGBTQ Community The Biggest Target

The number of hate crimes in the District rose sharply in 2018, nearly doubling the total attributed to bias in the city just two years earlier, according to city statistics. Crimes based on sexual orientation topped the list, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, a research center at California State University at San Bernardino. The center analyzed the rise in hate crimes in the District and in cities across the nation in its annual report on bias crimes. (Zauzmer and McCoy, 2/2)

The Washington Post: Transgender Teens Experience Higher Levels Of Violence And Health And Safety Issues

Transgender teens — those whose gender identity does not align with their biological sex at birth — now represent almost 2 percent of U.S. high school students, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That conclusion stems from the agency’s analysis of data based on a nationally representative sample of 131,901 public school students in grades nine through 12, who were asked a variety of questions about gender identity and personal health and safety issues. (Searing, 2/3)

And in Florida —

The Washington Post: Judge Says Tampa Conversion Therapy Ban Violates First Amendment Free-Speech Rights

A federal magistrate judge this week recommended that a ban on conversion therapy in Tampa be partially blocked, arguing it violates therapists' free-speech rights under the First Amendment. A pair of licensed marriage and family therapists, along with a Christian ministry organization, sued the city of Tampa over an ordinance adopted in April 2017 that barred mental health professionals from subjecting minors to conversion therapy, a highly controversial practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. (Schmidt, 2/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription