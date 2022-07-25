Have Health Insurance? It May Not Tally With You Having Good Health
A report in Modern Healthcare deals with the notion that having health insurance is a "proxy" for patients also reporting good health, with a new study underlining that racial identity is a better indicator of health status. Also in the news: gun control, mental health barriers, a drug recall, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Health Insurance Is Not A Proxy For Good Health, Study Says
How a patient identifies across racial and ethnic lines can be a greater indicator of their health than their insurance status, a new study suggests. Health inequities and access issues exist among individuals who receive health insurance through their employer, despite arguments that access to commercial insurance acts as a great equalizer among patients, according to a study published Monday by NORC at the University of Chicago. (Tepper, 7/25)
In other news —
CBS News:
Family Dollar Recalls More Than 400 Products That Were Improperly Stored
Family Dollar is recalling more than 430 products, such as toothpaste, over-the-counter drugs and hemorrhoid ointment, that had been stored at the wrong temperature before being inadvertently shipped to stores across the U.S. (Gibson, 7/22)
CIDRAP:
Groups Say McDonald's Is 'Backtracking' On Antibiotic Commitment
A coalition of public interest, animal welfare, and environmental groups is criticizing McDonald's for backing away from a commitment to reduce the use of medically important antibiotics in its beef supply chain. (7/22)
KHN:
‘True Cost Of Aging’ Index Shows Many Seniors Can’t Afford Basic Necessities
Fran Seeley, 81, doesn’t see herself as living on the edge of a financial crisis. But she’s uncomfortably close. Each month, Seeley, a retired teacher, gets $925 from Social Security and a $287 disbursement from an individual retirement account. To make ends meet, she’s taken out a reverse mortgage on her Portland, Maine, home that yields $400 monthly. (Graham, 7/25)
KHN:
Journalists Reexamine Mental Health Barriers, Gun Control Laws, And Homelessness
KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (7/23)