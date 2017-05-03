Having More Insured People Under ACA Did Not Lead To Loss Of Access For Those Already With Coverage

“We found no consistent evidence that there were negative impacts on continuously insured adults of rising insurance rates,” said Steven Hill, one of the report’s authors.

Morning Consult: Study: Increased Insurance Coverage Didn’t Reduce Access To Care

More people getting health insurance under the Affordable Care Act didn’t lead to challenges in accessing care for those who were already insured, a new Health Affairs study shows. The findings could assuage concerns about how access to doctors was affected under the ACA. They suggest that having more insured people in a geographical area does not make it more difficult for others in the same area to access preventative care and specialists. (McIntire, 5/1)

In other health law news —

The Hill: White House Undecided On Continuing Key ObamaCare Payments

The Trump administration has not decided if it will make key ObamaCare payments to insurers after this month. The payments, known as cost-sharing reduction subsidies, reimburse insurers for providing discounted deductibles and copays to low-income individuals. If the administration doesn't make the payments, it could cause chaos in the insurance exchanges. (Hellmann, 5/2)

The Star Tribune: Poll Finds Minnesotans Evenly Split Over Affordable Care Act

Minnesotans are evenly divided over Republican steps in Washington to replace the Affordable Care Act, although a larger number say it has done more good than harm, according to a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll. Those findings come as a debate over federal health insurance policies continues to grip Congress and preoccupy the Trump White House. (Golden, 5/2)

Denver Post: Colorado Health Insurers Given One-Month Extension For Filing 2018 Plans

Amid ongoing federal debate over the future of America’s health care laws, Colorado’s health insurance regulators have officially given companies an extra month to file their 2018 plans for approval. The Colorado Division of Insurance has announced that insurers won’t have to submit drafts of their next-year plans until June 19. The division will review those plans preliminarily, then release them on July 14 to the public for comment. The public will have until August to offer opinions on the plans, which will be approved by early fall. (Ingold, 5/2)

