‘He Grew A Lot’: Migrant Parents Who Were Deported Under Trump Reunited With Children

Nine parents who were separated from their children for over a year reunited with them in the United States. The emotional scene was a small slice of the emotional fallout that's come from the zero-tolerance policies that have separated thousands of children from their parents in recent years.

The Associated Press: Migrant Parents Separated From Kids Since 2018 Return To US

Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. late Wednesday to reunite with children they had not seen in a year and a half. The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City in a trip arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum. An asylum advocate confirmed the nine parents were all aboard the flight. (1/23)

In other news —

The CT Mirror: Unaccompanied Minors Are Moving To Connecticut In Record Numbers

Francisco – not his real name – is one of 952 unaccompanied minors who were picked up by federal authorities during the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2019 and released in Connecticut to relatives, friends or other sponsors, according to federal data. That’s almost triple the previous year, when there were 332, and more than quadruple the number in 2015, when 206 unaccompanied children came to the state. The percentage increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors in Connecticut is higher than the national average, which almost doubled in the past two years. (Megan, 1/23)

