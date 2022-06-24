‘Health And Life Of Women Across This Nation Are Now At Risk’: Biden Blasts Decision

President Joe Biden swiftly reacted to the Supreme Court overturning abortion rights, saying “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.” Other lawmakers weighed in on the justices' move.

AP: Biden Vows Abortion Fight, Assails 'Extreme' Court Ruling

President Joe Biden said Friday he would try to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision. “This is not over,” he declared. “Let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House on what he called “a sad day for the court and the country.” Biden added that “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.” (Megerian, Miller and Hussein, 6/24)

The Hill: Biden Vows To Protect Access To Abortion Pills, Contraception And Travel

President Biden on Friday vowed to protect access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. ... As for the White House, Biden vowed that his administration would protect women’s access to medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration, including both contraceptives and oral abortifacients such as mifepristone. “My administration will also protect a woman’s access to medications that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA. Like contraception which is essential for preventative health care [and] mifepristone, which the FDA approved 20 years ago to safely end early pregnancies and is commonly used to treat miscarriages,” the president said. (Choi, 6/24)

NBC News: Collins, Manchin Suggest They Were Misled By Kavanaugh And Gorsuch On Roe V. Wade

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized the Supreme Court's ruling Friday to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, after they voted to confirm Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two key votes in the decision to overturn a half-century-old precedent. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon," Collins said in a statement. She blasted the ruling as "a sudden and radical jolt to the country that will lead to political chaos, anger, and a further loss of confidence in our government." (Kapur, 6/24)

NPR: Biden Remarks On The Supreme Court's Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

Following Biden's speech, former President Donald Trump issued a statement taking credit for the decision."I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court," he said. "It was my great honor to do so!" Within minutes of the ruling's release, Democratic congressional leaders put out statements admonishing voters to elect more Democrats while Republicans praised years of activism and pushed to go further. (Bustillo, 6/24)

AP: Abortion Ruling Exposes Deep Chasm Over The Issue In The US

America was convulsed with anger, joy, fear and confusion Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The canyon-like divide across the U.S. over the right to terminate a pregnancy was on full display, with abortion rights supporters calling it a dark day in history, while abortion foes welcomed the ruling as the answer to their prayers. (Dale, 6/24)

