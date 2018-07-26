Health Care Big Wigs No Longer Turning To Universities When They Want To Step Out Of Executive Roles

Instead, these high-profile names are heading to Google companies. In other news, former HHS Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell reflects on her time in office, the health law and more in Politico's Pulse Check.

Stat: Powerful People In Health Care Are Finding A New Landing Pad: Google

It used to be that big-name health care officials and executives on their way out of power would take a cozy perch at a university. Now? More and more of them are landing at Google companies. Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the longtime president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, is the latest health care bigwig to pick Google as a landing pad. He’ll become an executive adviser to Google Cloud’s team working on health care and life sciences, the company announced recently. (Robbins, 7/26)

Politico: Pulse Check: Sylvia Mathews Burwell

Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the former HHS secretary and current American University president, reflects on her work in the Obama administration, the fate of the Affordable Care Act and her new challenges in higher ed. (7/25)

