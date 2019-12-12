Health Care Data Of More Than Half A Million People Stolen In November. Here’s What’s Allowing It.

Email accounts involving phishing scams seem to be the primary target through which data is exposed. In other news on health technology, Google Health hires a leading researcher on wearables.

Modern Healthcare: November-Reported Healthcare Breaches Exposed 570,000 Patients' Data

More than half a million people had data exposed in healthcare breaches reported to the federal government last month. Providers, health plans and their business associates in November reported 29 data breaches affecting 570,565 patients to HHS' Office for Civil Rights, the agency that maintains the government's database of healthcare breaches. That's the lowest number of breaches reported in a single month this year. (Cohen, 12/11)

Modern Healthcare: Google Health Hires AliveCor's Chief Medical Officer

Google Health continues to build out its health team, scooping up Dr. Jacqueline Shreibati, chief medical officer for wearables start-up AliveCor, as its latest hire. Shreibati will work on the tech giant's clinical team and report to Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Google Health's chief health officer and a former HHS official, a Google spokesperson confirmed. Google added DeSalvo to its health team in October, just weeks after confirming it had tapped former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to lead health strategy. (Cohen, 12/11)

