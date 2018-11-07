Health Care Issues Helped Fuel Democrats’ House Victories

These issues in general, and protecting the Affordable Care Act in particular, were picked early on by Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as central to winning back the House. And, as the votes are being counted, it's clear that a record number of women will be heading to Capitol Hill. News outlets detail some of those contests.

The New York Times: Democrats Capture Control of House; G.O.P. Holds Senate

The candidates who delivered the House majority largely hailed from the political center, running on clean-government themes and promises of incremental improvement to the health care system rather than transformational social change. ... Indeed, the coalition of voters that mobilized against Mr. Trump was broad, diverse and somewhat ungainly, taking in young people and minorities who reject his culture-war politics; women appalled by what they see as his misogyny; seniors alarmed by Republican health care policies; and upscale suburban whites who support gun control and environmental regulation as surely as they favor tax cuts. It will now fall to Democrats to forge these disparate communities alienated by the president into a durable electoral base for the 2020 presidential race at a time when their core voters are increasingly tilting left. (Martin and Burns, 11/6)

The Wall Street Journal: For Nancy Pelosi, A Victorious Comeback As Democrats Retake The House

Mrs. Pelosi began plotting her caucus’s comeback two years ago. In those early days in the Democratic campaign to retake the House, she made a policy centerpiece of protecting the Affordable Care Act, her signature legislative accomplishment as House Speaker—but one that contributed to her party’s downfall in the 2010 midterms. ... On Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January 2017, Democratic lawmakers and outside groups held rallies opposing the GOP’s efforts to repeal the law. “When it comes to health care, all politics is personal,” Mrs. Pelosi said of her decision to focus on the issue. In many of the most hotly contested House districts in this year midterms, health care was cited as the top issue for many voters, and the issue most likely to come up in campaign ads. (Andrews and Peterson, 11/7)

The Washington Post: Record Number Of Women Heading To Congress

More than 100 women were projected to win seats in the House of Representatives, easily shattering the record. Overwhelmingly they were Democrats who helped the party take control of the chamber. ... Many of the winning candidates campaigned on the need for better health care for all Americans. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds — from military veterans to teachers — and many had never run for office before. (Jordan, 11/7)

The Washington Post: Democrats Wexton, Luria And Spanberger Unseat Republicans Comstock, Taylor And Brat, While Kaine Cruises In Virginia

A trio of Democratic women defeated Republican incumbents in Virginia congressional districts Tuesday, and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine cruised to reelection as voters turned out in strong numbers around the state. (Schneider, 11/6)

The Hill: Shalala Beats Salazar To Flip Key Miami House District

Democrat Donna Shalala delivered her party a key victory on Tuesday, defeating Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in a district that Democrats had been gunning to flip. ... Shalala, a former Health and Human Services secretary in the Clinton administration, does not speak Spanish in a district where nearly 60 percent of registered voters are Latino. (Greenwood, 11/6)

And in another closely watched race, an incumbent holds on to his seat despite being under indictment for insider trading -

Stat: Indicted For Biotech Insider Trading, Rep. Chris Collins Keeps His Seat

Rep. Chris Collins, the New York congressman who tirelessly promoted an Australian biotech company and who now faces charges of insider trading related to the firm, prevailed in his re-election bid on Tuesday. Collins, who has denied the allegations, prevailed over Democrat Nathan McMurray. McMurray conceded the race late Tuesday night but called for a recall early Wednesday morning, after multiple media outlets had long since called the contest in favor of Collins. (Garde, 11/6)

