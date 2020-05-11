Health Care Providers Push HHS Technology Agency To Update Plans With More Details From COVID Lessons
Among the recommendations given to the Office of National Coordinator For Health Information Technology: strengthening infrastructure for public health surveillance and bolstering broadband infrastructure for telemedicine. Other technology news is on a lawsuit over data breaches at Lurie Children's Hospital.
Modern Healthcare:
Federal IT Road Map Should Add COVID-19 Lessons, Groups Say
Healthcare organizations are encouraging HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to incorporate lessons from the novel coronavirus pandemic into its five-year strategic plan for federal agencies. ONC in January—just days before the first reported COVID-19 case in the U.S.—published a draft of a five-year road map designed to align health IT goals across the federal government. Although the plan focuses on strategies for federal agencies, ONC said it hopes the release of the final plan will serve to signal the government's priorities to the private sector. (Cohen, 5/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Lurie Children's Sued Over Two Recent Data Breaches
The parent of a pediatric patient seen at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is suing the hospital over two recent data breaches. An unnamed Jane Doe and her daughter, an unnamed Baby Doe, filed the complaint against Lurie Children's and two former employees accused of viewing thousands of patient records without a valid reason in the Circuit Court of Cook County on Friday. The plaintiffs, represented by law firm Edelson P.C., are seeking class action status. (Cohen, 5/8)