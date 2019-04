New System Would Help Consumers Report Health Providers’ Medical Mistakes, Unsafe Practices

The New York Times: New System For Patients To Report Medical Mistakes

The Obama administration wants consumers to report medical mistakes and unsafe practices by doctors, hospitals, pharmacists and others who provide treatment (Pear, 9/22).

