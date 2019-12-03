Health Experts Say Teen Suicides Are ‘Full-Blown’ Crisis, So Why Is Mental Health Issue Being Ignored?

Too often suicide attempts and deaths by suicide, especially among the young, become family secrets that are not dealt with in ways that might helps others, according to mental health specialists. Public heath news is on rising prediabetes rates among the young, HIV treatment efforts, millennials stepping up as caregivers, and chewing gum coming to the rescue, as well.

The New York Times: The Crisis In Youth Suicide

The death of a child is most parents’ worst nightmare, one made even worse when it is self-inflicted. This very tragedy has become increasingly common among young people in recent years. And adults — parents, teachers, clinicians and politicians — should be asking why and what they can do to prevent it. In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that after a stable period from 2000 to 2007, the rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased dramatically — by 56 percent — between 2007 and 2017, making suicide the second leading cause of death in this age group, following accidents like car crashes. (Brody, 12/2)

CNN: Diabetes: 1 In 5 US Adolescents Is Now Prediabetic, Study Says

Nearly a quarter of young adults and a fifth of adolescents in the United States have prediabetes, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Prediabetes -- a condition wherein blood sugar levels are elevated, but not high enough to warrant a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes -- was estimated at 18% among adolescents ages 12 to 18, and 24% among young adults ages 19 to 34. (Nedelman, 12/2)

CNN: New York City Hits HIV/AIDS Target Two Years Ahead Of Schedule

New York City has surpassed a major goal against HIV/AIDS two years ahead of schedule, city officials announced Monday. The target, originally set for 2020 by UNAIDS and known as 90-90-90, represents the percentage of people with HIV who know their status, who are on treatment and whose viral load is suppressed. New York officials said that, as of 2018, they have surpassed those numbers -- 93% of people with HIV have gotten a diagnosis, 90% are on treatment and 92% of those on treatment are virally suppressed. (Nedelman, 12/2)

Health News Florida: Experts Say Florida’s HIV Epidemic Is Fueled By Stigma, Lack Of Access To Care

Stigma, poverty, immigration issues and access to care are among the main causes to blame for Florida’s high rates of HIV and AIDS.More than 115,000 people in Florida live with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s more than 12 percent of all the cases in the United States. In 2018 alone, Florida reported 4,906 new HIV diagnoses, a 3 percent increase from 2017. (Royal, 12/2)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: 'A Socially Isolated Group’: Millennial Caregivers Are Increasing, But They Face Unique Challenges

As the baby boom generation ages, 10,000 Americans turn 65 daily. This population is driving a rising demand for family caregivers, along with the high cost of senior living and in-home care. Millennials are stepping in to fill that gap, and in many cases, make sacrifices to do so. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) estimated in a 2018 report that as of 2015, there were 40 million family caregivers. One in four caregivers is between ages 22 and 37. Over half of them identify as Hispanic or Latino, African American or Asian American — communities where multi-generational homes are common. (Ao, 12/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Chew On This: Gum That Promises To Help You Sleep And Make You Skinny

Gum makers are mixing everything from vitamins to candy into their recipes to give customers more incentives to pick up a pack. Chewing gum has lost sales to mints, and customers have gravitated to other means of burning nervous energy, like fidget spinners and smartphones, executives and market-research firms say. Some people say they dropped gum-chewing because it seems tacky or causes jaw pain. Gum sales dropped 4% globally by volume between 2010 and 2018, according to Euromonitor, and 23% in the U.S. (Gasparro and Chaudhuri, 12/3)

