Health Industry Groups Eye Narrow Window Of Lame Duck Session To Try To Rack Up Wins

The industry is hopeful lawmakers might be open to some changes in the last few weeks of the year, including an effort to repeal or further delay the implementation of certain taxes on medical device companies and health insurers, as well as a tax on high-cost health plans known as the “Cadillac” tax.

CQ: Health Industry Eyeing Lame Duck Action For Priorities

Health care groups are pushing for their priorities to be attached to a year-end package that would fund certain federal agencies and could spur a brawl over funding for a wall along the southern border. The lame duck session is also likely to bring a renewed fight over whether to scale back a change to financial requirements for Medicare’s prescription drug benefit. Meanwhile, industries affected by taxes levied under the 2010 health care law are pushing for those taxes to be repealed or further delayed before the end of the year. And lawmakers hope to extend certain expiring health programs, which could stand alone or be included in a spending package before Dec. 7. (McIntire, 11/13)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

CQ: Big Gaps In Medical Device Cybersecurity

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to explain how the agency is addressing cybersecurity gaps in medical devices that are already in use. Grassley’s letter was in response to a report by the FDA Inspector General from late October that found the agency’s “plans and processes were deficient for addressing medical device cybersecurity compromises,” especially in the post-market phase when equipment was already in use. (Ratnam, 11/13)

