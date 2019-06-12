Health Industry Players Gird Themselves For Tough Fight Over Surprise Medical Billing

Lobbying is only expected to intensify as lawmakers start to work through legislation aimed at coming up with a solution to surprise medical bills. In other news from Capitol Hill: Democrats put the kibosh on any attempts to get rid of the Hyde Amendment, a single-payer hearing may expose rifts in the Democratic party, and two senators work on patent legislation.

Modern Healthcare: Doctors, Hospital Groups Gear Up For Surprise Medical Bill Fight

Debate over Congress' proposals to ban surprise medical bills has intensified, as physicians, hospitals and insurers war over legislation. On the surface, the lobbying fight is over which party—hospitals, physicians or insurers—should shoulder more of the out-of-network costs that are currently being offloaded to patients. But House and Senate committees want to go further than that, in order to capture what those costs actually are and curb their inflation. (Luthi, 6/11)

The Hill: Democrats Scuttle Attempt To Strike Hyde Amendment From Spending Bill

The House Rules Committee on Monday quashed an effort to strike the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old ban on federal funding for abortions, from a government spending bill. The amendment offered by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and other progressive Democrats was not included in a list of amendments that will receive votes on the House floor. (Hellmann, 6/11)

CQ: Ways And Means Hearing To Spotlight Democrats' Coverage Goals

A Ways and Means Committee hearing Wednesday on ways to cover all Americans could give Democrats an opportunity to pivot to any health care plan they support but may end up highlighting divisions within the party. The hearing is the third House hearing this year to look at adopting a single-payer health care plan, although the panel will also consider other proposals to expand health insurance coverage, like a public option or allowing people to buy into Medicare. The hearing won’t focus on specific bills, although some proposals will likely come up. (McIntire, 6/11)

Politico Pro: Tillis, Coons Promise Changes In Patent Reform Bill

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said today that he and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) will rework the draft of their patent reform bill to assure that it does not sanction "vague business methods" or strangle research. A final draft will be ready sometime after the July 4 recess, he said. Some of the 45 witnesses invited to three hearings on the bill this week and last warned that the draft could allow companies to patent genetic information in a way that blocked medical research. (Ravindranath, 6/11)

