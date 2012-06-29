How The High Court’s Decision Contributes To Obama’s Legacy

News outlets report on how the health law, and the Supreme Court's review of it, will be important parts of President Barack Obama's place in history.

The New York Times: A Vindication, With A Legacy Still Unwritten

For Barack Obama, who staked his presidency on a once-in-a-generation reshaping of the social welfare system, the Supreme Court’s health care ruling is not just political vindication. It is a personal reprieve, leaving intact his hopes of joining the ranks of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson and Ronald Reagan as presidents who fundamentally altered the course of the country (Landler, 6/28).

The Washington Post: Ruling Secures For Obama A Larger Place In History

Until Thursday, it wasn't clear that future generations would have much to assess about the enduring legislative legacy of the Obama presidency. There had been no victory on climate change, no shift in the way Washington worked, no grand bargain to cut the deficit. And it looked as if a hostile Supreme Court was going sour on the Obama administration's one big policy accomplishment — the marquee law achieving the liberal movement’s decades-long goal of near-universal health care (Wallsten, 6/28).

In other news -

Los Angeles Times: Scorned After Oral Arguments On Healthcare, Verrilli Emerges A Winner

Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr., who was widely criticized in March for having flubbed the defense of President Obama’s healthcare law before the Supreme Court, may actually have been the person who saved the law, employing a move that went largely unnoticed at the time (Savage, 6/29).

