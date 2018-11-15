Health Law Enrollment Numbers See Slight Dip From Last Year, But It’s Too Early To Call It A Trend

Some experts are worried the slower rate is a grim sign of things to come, but others say there are reasons the numbers might be lower -- such as consumers being distracted by the election in early November.

The Hill: ObamaCare Enrollment Down Compared To Last Year

Fewer people are signing up for ObamaCare plans this year compared to a similar period last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Trump administration. About 1.2 million people signed up for ObamaCare plans in the first ten days of this year's sign up period, which began Nov. 1. In the first nine days of last year's enrollment period, 1.5 million people signed up for plans — a different of more than 300,000. (Hellmann, 11/14)

CNBC: Obamacare Early Enrollment Rate Drops In First Season Since GOP Changes

More than 901,300 existing customers renewed their coverage on the marketplace, while 274,913 new consumers chose an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov. Roughly 8.8 million people enrolled in Obamacare during last fiscal year. (Lovelace, 11/14)

CNN: Obamacare Sign-Ups For 2019 Off To A Slow Start

Last year, with the Affordable Care Act fresh off the threat of being repealed, people rushed to sign up in the early days of open enrollment. Ultimately, nearly 11.8 million people selected coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges during a shortened enrollment period. That was down only 3.8%, much less than some advocates of the health care law had feared. (Luhby, 11/14)

Modern Healthcare: ACA Health Insurance Enrollments Behind Las Year

Open enrollment in most states lasts until Dec. 15. It is unclear how a combination of lower average premiums in many states, coupled with actions by Congress and the federal administration seen as detrimental to the exchanges, will ultimately affect enrollment in the ACA marketplace in 2019. (Livingston, 11/14)

