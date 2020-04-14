Health Law Marketplaces Provide Ready-Made Infrastructure For Influx Of Uninsured Americans. But Will Trump Support Them?
The Trump administration seems to be doing little to let Americans know they can sign up for health insurance through the exchanges if they lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, some states take steps to help people get on Medicaid during this tumultuous time. But in states where the program hasn't been extended, Americans are struggling.
Trump's Disdain For 'Obamacare' Could Hamper Virus Response
The Trump administration’s unrelenting opposition to “Obamacare” could become an obstacle for millions of uninsured people in the coronavirus outbreak, as well as many who are losing coverage in the economic shutdown. Experts say the Affordable Care Act’s insurance markets provide a ready-made infrastructure for extending subsidized private coverage in every state, allowing more people access to medical treatment before they get so sick they have to go to the emergency room. In about three-fourths of the states, expanded Medicaid is also available to low-income people. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 4/13)
Obamacare And Medicaid Will Help Insure The Unemployed—But In Only In Some States
Millions of Americans who lost employer-sponsored health plans along with their jobs will be able to turn to Medicaid and state-based Obamacare health insurance exchanges as a safety valve. Some states have eased those paths, and many are either already seeing an enrollment increase in both programs or expecting one soon. (Ollove, 4/14)
More Than Half Of Risk-Bearing ACOs May Leave Medicare Shared Savings Program
Most accountable care organizations taking on downside risk in the Medicare Shared Savings Program are considering dropping out due to concerns they will suffer financial losses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. Fifty-six percent of risk-bearing ACOs said in a survey from the National Association of ACOs that they were very or somewhat likely to drop out of the Medicare program by May 31, which is the deadline the CMS offers to quit the program without being on the hook for losses. The survey had 81 participants, representing 42% of the program's risk-bearing ACOs. (Castellucci, 4/13)
Watch: Coronavirus And Your Health Care
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, answers questions from viewers on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” including many about the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on health care and insurance and the government’s response. You can find the program here. (4/13)