Health Law Markets Stable As Enrollment Set To Open, But Anticipated Court Decision Could Create Rough Waters Ahead

All signs point to the marketplaces finding stable footing after the tumultuous first years. Not only have premiums moderated, but more insurers are returning to the marketplace with an eye on profitability. But pending legislation on the constitutionality of the law could throw the markets for a loop once again. Open enrollment kicks off on Friday. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats failed to pass a mostly symbolic proposal that would have blocked Trump administration efforts to chip away at the health law.

The Associated Press: Stable Costs But More Uninsured As 'Obamacare' Sign-Ups Open

More Americans are going without health insurance, and stable premiums plus greater choice next year under the Obama health law aren't likely to reverse that. As sign-up season starts Friday, the Affordable Care Act has shown remarkable resiliency, but it has also fallen short of expectations. Even many Democrats want to move on. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/31)

Politico: Obamacare Is Stronger Than Ever — And A Trump-Backed Lawsuit Could Destroy It.

Three years into a presidency that promised to kill Obamacare, the health care law has never been stronger. Millions of people buying coverage during the enrollment period starting Friday will find that average premiums have dropped across the country. When consumers go to HealthCare.gov, they’ll be paying 4 percent less on average for the most popular health plans — with six states reporting a double-digit decline. (Goldberg, 10/31)

Politico: Senate Democrats Fail In Bid To Block Trump’s Obamacare Opt-Out

A largely symbolic attempt to kill a Trump administration policy allowing states to skirt Obamacare mandates fell well short in the Senate on Wednesday, even after Sen. Susan Collins crossed party lines to support the measure. The Senate voted 43-52 to reject the resolution, which aimed to block new guidance that provides states greater leeway to overhaul their insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act. (Cancryn, 10/30)

The Hill: Senate Blocks Effort To Roll Back Trump Administration's ObamaCare Rule

Democrats wanted to overturn a Trump administration rule that makes it easier for states to opt out of certain ObamaCare requirements and prioritize cheaper, less-inclusive plans than ones offered under ObamaCare. Members of the party have termed the plans “junk insurance” because companies can refuse to cover people with pre-existing conditions. (Carney, 10/30)

CBS News: Senate Rejects Democrats' Effort To Undo Some Of Trump's Obamacare Waivers

In a tense congressional hearing last week, Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spent hours dodging questions about what the contingency plan is if Obamacare isn't upheld. It was her first time appearing before a Democratic-led House committee. At one point, Verma argued that people don't really have protections for preexisting conditions as it stands, because they can't afford to buy health insurance in the first place. Her comments follow reports that Obamacare premiums are expected to drop next year, for the second year in a row. (Cournoyer, 10/30)

Meanwhile, in the states —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Governor To Unveil Health Care Waiver Proposal

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to unveil a proposal Thursday that he has said would create a “reinsurance” program to help stabilize volatile insurance costs on the individual market. The program would require obtaining a waiver from the federal government, asking it to free the state from some standard rules in order to tailor a program officials here think would work best for Georgia. (Bluestein and Hart, 10/30)

Nashville Tennessean: Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment: New Options In Tennessee

Open enrollment for insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace starts Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15. Here's what to look for in 2020. (Nelson, 10/30)

