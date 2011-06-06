GOP Presidential Hopefuls Take Stabs At Health Law, Offer Fiscal Policy Views

Political activity continues to swirl around the health law. Congressional Republicans say they are still pressing forward with repeal plans, and possible presidential hopefuls take on the measure and offer specific policy positions.

The Fiscal Times: GOP Presidential Hopefuls Stake Out Fiscal Positions

In a major address last month at the University of Michigan, Romney attacked "Obamacare" as "a power grab by the federal government to put a one-size-fits-all plan across the nation" and called instead for state-by-state solutions. In fact, "Romneycare" in Massachusetts included a state-based exchange for selling private insurance that individuals have to buy. ... Pawlenty ... would also convert Medicaid to a block grant to the states with tight spending limits, while transforming Medicare for seniors "to a more efficient, pay-for-performance model." ... Huntsman hasn't yet formally announced for president, but he's publicly endorsed Rep. Paul Ryan's budget proposal (Pianin and Goozner, 6/3).

The Hill: Months After Health Care Repeal Vote, GOP Still Working On 'Replace'

More than four months after their triumphant vote to scrap the Democrats' health care reform law, House Republicans have yet to fulfill the second part of their campaign pledge to "repeal and replace" the legislation. Republicans say health care has taken a back seat to issues like the debt ceiling and Medicare reform but stress that they have a number of reform proposals up their sleeve (Pecquet, 6/5).

Bloomberg: Republican Hopefuls Woo Social Conservatives At Faith Conference

Republican presidential hopefuls sought support from Christian conservatives, with some choosing to give more weight to economic matters than to social issues, such as abortion, that are central to a voting bloc the party relies on. U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, who has hinted that she may be interested in a White House run, spoke out against abortion and drew a standing ovation today from the Faith and Freedom Coalition when she condemned President Barack Obama's health care overhaul (Litvan and Salant, 6/3).

