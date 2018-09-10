Health Law Rates To Drop 9.3% In New Jersey As Hike Request Fails

In other news on health insurance costs, rate hikes will remain flat for thousands of retired state employees and teachers in Georgia, who were expecting increases.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Obamacare Insurance Rates To Fall 9.3 Percent In New Jersey

Individual health insurance rates in New Jersey will decrease on average by 9.3 percent for 2019, a far cry from the 5.8 percent average rate hike carriers requested earlier this year, Gov. Murphy announced Friday. Murphy credited two laws he signed in May for producing the rate reduction: one creating an individual health insurance mandate, and another establishing a reinsurance program. (Hetrick, 9/7)

Georgia Health News: September Surprise: Premium Hike Canceled For Many State Retirees

The Department of Community Health’s board on Friday approved a welcome change in health premiums for thousands of state retirees. Retirees in UnitedHealthcare’s standard Medicare plan were expecting a hike of $81 in their monthly premium — a rate approved by the same board last month. But on Friday, the board reversed its earlier decision and changed the 2019 premium rate to $25.38 a month, the same as it is this year. (Miller, 9/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription