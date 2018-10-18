Health Law Repeal Back On The Table? McConnell Says If GOP Wins Enough Senate Seats It Could Be An Option

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the failure to repeal the health law "the one disappointment of this Congress," and suggested he would consider it in the future if the support was there from members.

Reuters: McConnell Says Senate Republicans Might Revisit Obamacare Repeal

Republicans could try again to repeal Obamacare if they win enough seats in U.S. elections next month, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday, calling a failed 2017 push to repeal the healthcare law a "disappointment." In a forecast of 2019 policy goals tempered by uncertainty about who would win the congressional elections, McConnell blamed social programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, for the fast-rising national debt. (Morgan, 10/17)

The Washington Post: McConnell: GOP May Take Another Shot At Repealing Obamacare After The Midterms

“If we had the votes to completely start over, we’d do it. But that depends on what happens in a couple weeks. . . . We’re not satisfied with the way Obamacare is working,” McConnell said. Republicans are optimistic about their chances of maintaining control of the Senate next month, while polls suggest that a Democratic takeover of the House is increasingly likely. (Sonmez, 10/17)

The Hill: McConnell: GOP Could Try To Repeal ObamaCare Again After Midterms

While the House passed legislation last May that would repeal key parts of former President Obama's signature health-care law, Senate Republicans could not muster the votes needed to pass any of their plans. A last-ditch effort to pass a scaled-down repeal bill out of the Senate failed in July 2017 when the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) cast the deciding vote against it. (Hellmann, 10/17)

Meanwhile, a look forward at what could be coming from HHS —

CQ: HHS Seeks Changes On Exchange, Medicaid, Medicare And FDA Rules

The Trump administration plans to pursue regulatory changes in the next year that could affect health care insurance exchanges, patient privacy, Medicaid coverage and food labeling. The “unified agenda” published by the Office of Management and Budget Wednesday included 188 Health and Human Services Department rules that are administration priorities. Most are in the early stages of rulemaking, which involves soliciting public comments on initial proposals. But some are in the final stages and could be released soon. (Siddons, Clason and Williams, 10/17)

