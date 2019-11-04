Health Law Site May Be Sleeker Than Ever, But Signing Up For Coverage Can Still Overwhelm. Here Are Some Tips.

Meanwhile, Trump administration officials tell consumers that they're working to smooth out website glitches from the first day of open enrollment.

NPR: Open Enrollment Is Here: 6 Tips For Choosing A Health Insurance Plan

It's the season to roll up your sleeves, gather your documents, and pick a health insurance plan for 2020. For those shopping for their own plans, HealthCare.gov and the other state exchanges are open for enrollment as of November 1. Despite the rhetoric about the implosion of the Affordable Care Act, the individual mandate going away, and other attempts to hobble the law, the marketplaces are still alive and well. And many people are eligible for subsidies to bring their costs down. (Simmons-Duffin, 11/1)

The Associated Press: Widespread Glitches Occur On 1st Day Of 'Obamacare' Sign-Ups

Trump administration officials say they're working to resolve problems with HealthCare.gov following reports of widespread technical glitches on the first day of "Obamacare" sign-ups. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Friday that it's aware that some consumers trying to sign up for health insurance have received error messages from the online system. The agency said its "highest priority" is to fix the issues quickly to provide a "seamless consumer experience." (11/1)

Bloomberg: Obamacare Premiums Stable for 2020 — But Still Pricey

The Affordable Care Act marketplaces in most states open Nov. 1, and overall prices for 2020 are largely stable compared to steep annual hikes that occurred in recent years. But stable doesn’t mean cheap. The price of coverage continues to stretch the limit of what many people who don’t receive federal subsidies are willing to pay. A typical premium on Healthcare.gov for a 27-year-old for a mid-level plan is $388 per month, or $1,520 for a family of four, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency that administers the ACA markets. (Tozzi, 11/1)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Some Basics On Affordable Care Act Marketplaces For Open Enrollment

The open-enrollment period ends on Dec. 15, and for most people, this is the only chance they will have to get coverage if they buy health insurance on their own as opposed to getting it through an employer, Medicare or Medicaid. Here's a quick overview. (Boulton, 11/1)

And in other state insurance news —

Colorado Sun: Colorado’s Reinsurance Program Has Been Lauded As A Way To Reduce Health Care Costs. Here’s The Fine Print.

For months, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials have been talking about how Colorado’s new reinsurance program is going to lower insurance prices across the state for people who purchase coverage on their own. But, as open enrollment kicks off Friday, two new analyses show that tens of thousands of people could end up paying more for their coverage next year as a result of the reinsurance program unless they shop around for a new plan — and some might still pay more even if they do. (Ingold, 11/1)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Trade Groups Offering New Health Plans

Courts have stymied a push by the Trump administration to make it easier for employers to band together and offer association health plans, yet there are signs the coverage is growing nonetheless. This fall, trade groups in Minnesota for credit unions, homebuilders and nonprofits are pushing new health plans to their members, saying the new structure could provide long-term stability, savings and choice in health insurance options. (Snowbeck, 11/2)

