Health Leaders Worry About Unscrupulous Data Mongers Circling Like Sharks As Patient Records Are More Accessible

There are concerns from experts who say patients may not fully understand the privacy implications of new records apps and end up signing a lot of their information away without realizing it. Other news at the intersection of technology and health care: artificial intelligence and dental bills, telemedicine in rural areas, wireless health hazards and more.

Politico: Some Providers Fear 'Brave New World' Of Freed Patient Health Data

Hospital executives, with some support in Congress, are lobbying for more regulation to protect health information from unscrupulous data mongers. But HHS is pushing forward with rules that leave that responsibility in patients’ hands. As federal rule-makers grapple with making patient data more easily shareable, some health leaders fear that their actions could lead to a proliferation of apps selling or exploiting medical data. They worry that patients are likely to sign away their rights to data — perhaps including detailed family histories — without realizing what they're doing. (Ravindranath, 7/15)

The Wall Street Journal: AI Can Lead To Lower Dentist Bills

Companies that provide business support to dentists are starting to use artificial intelligence to analyze X-ray images and automate certain steps in common procedures, pointing to the technology’s cost-cutting potential. Dental support organizations don’t get involved in patient care but they can take care of everything from accounting to tax preparation for dental practices that fall under their umbrella. DSOs hope that providing AI services will help standardize care across member clinics. And while AI itself might not lead clinics to join a DSO, the better treatment and savings the technology promises could factor into the decision. (Shah, 7/16)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Growth Of Telemedicine In N.H. Has Hopes High But Questions Remain

In New Hampshire, this explosion of telemedicine is being heralded by some as a solution to health care problems like long wait times, rural access, and workforce shortages. But questions remain whether telemedicine will be able to deliver. (Moon, 7/16)

The New York Times: The 5G Health Hazard That Isn’t

In 2000, the Broward County Public Schools in Florida received an alarming report. Like many affluent school districts at the time, Broward was considering laptops and wireless networks for its classrooms and 250,000 students. Were there any health risks to worry about? The district asked Bill P. Curry, a consultant and physicist, to study the matter. The technology, he reported back, was “likely to be a serious health hazard.” He summarized his most troubling evidence in a large graph labeled “Microwave Absorption in Brain Tissue (Grey Matter).” (Broad, 7/16)

Modern Healthcare: Livongo Health Proposes 10.7 Million Shares For IPO

Livongo Health on Monday revealed details of its proposed initial public offering, including information on how many shares it plans to offer and at what price. Livongo, a digital health company founded by former Allscripts Healthcare Solutions CEO Glen Tullman in 2014, filed its registration statement for the proposed IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June. At the time, the company had not determined the number of shares to be offered or their price range. (Cohen, 7/15)

