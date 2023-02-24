Health Providers Struggle With Worsening Issue Of Worker Shortages
Primary care practices, insurers, doctors, residents, and nursing homes are at all at the center of a critical challenge widely impacting the health care industry around the nation.
Axios:
Primary Care Shortages Persist, Widening Workforce Gaps
Medical students aren't flocking to primary care, despite an uptick in applicants to schools and congressional efforts to boost residency slots, data show. While the pandemic drove home the importance of preventive care, many residents continue to flock to higher-paying specialties, potentially leaving gaps in care and big holes in the medical workforce. (Dreher, 2/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente’s Consolidation Plan Relocates 1,200 Employees
Kaiser Permanente is relocating 10% of its workforce -- about 1,200 employees -- from its regional headquarters in Oakland, California, as part of a larger office consolidation plan, the system confirmed Thursday. The integrated nonprofit said it will move the employees to its campus in Pleasanton, California, in early 2024, significantly reducing annual costs. Most of the administrative employees at Kaiser's regional office will continue to work remotely. The main headquarters will remain in downtown Oakland, where other national employees will be centralized. (Hudson, 2/23)
Yahoo News:
1600 Frontline Doctors Seek To Unionize To Bolster Patient Care
More than a thousand frontline doctors in New York and California say their ability to deliver quality patient care is suffering amid burnout caused by poor working conditions, low wages, excessive workloads, and unaddressed mental health needs—a major cause of soaring doctor suicides. (2/23)
Buffalo News:
'Overworked And Underpaid': University At Buffalo Resident Doctors And Fellows Launch Union Campaign
Medical residencies have always been known for long hours, grueling conditions and comparatively low pay as physicians-in-training gain crucial experience and find the specialty that is right for them. But all across the country, resident physicians are starting to organize in an effort to improve their working conditions and boost patient care. That movement has now come to Buffalo. (Harris, 2/22)
Meanwhile, in news on nursing home staffing —
KHN:
California Dangles Bonuses For Nursing Homes That Add Staff
California is revamping how it rewards nursing homes to get them to improve patient care. Rather than limit bonuses to top-performing facilities, the state will hand out additional Medicaid payments next year to nursing homes — even low-rated ones — that hire additional workers, reduce staff turnover, or improve quality of care. Facilities will be scored on their performance so facilities that do more will earn larger bonuses. And to ensure an acceptable level of care, the state will sanction facilities that fail to meet clinical and quality standards for patients. (Young, 2/24)
KHN:
Montana Seeks To Insulate Nursing Homes From Future Financial Crises
Wes Thompson, administrator of Valley View Home in the northeastern Montana town of Glasgow, believes the only reasons his skilled nursing facility has avoided the fate of the 11 nursing homes that closed in the state last year are local tax levies and luck. (Larson, 2/24)