Health Sharing Ministries Offer Cheaper Plans Than ACA, But At What Cost?

Ministries have no guarantee of solvency and can reject claims that traditional insurance companies are barred from rejecting. They also have little, if any, government oversight. In addition, they drain the traditional marketplace of healthy people.

PBS NewsHour: 1 Million Americans Pool Money In Religious ‘Ministries’ To Pay For Health Care

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 of 2017, 8.8 million Americans signed up for insurance through the individual marketplace on Healthcare.gov, down from 9.2 million during last year’s enrollment period, when people had twice as much time to sign up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, health care sharing ministries have seen their numbers soar, according to an estimate from the Alliance for Health Care Sharing Ministries. (Santhanam, 1/16)

