Health Startup Choix To Sell Abortion Pills To Non-Pregnant People

The plan, reported in Bloomberg, is so the abortion pills can be stockpiled for future use. It's only offering the drugs in states where it's licensed, in all of which abortion is legal. Other abortion news is reported across the country, along with news on the new U.K. Health Secretary's stance.

Bloomberg: US Startup Choix Will Sell Abortion Pills To Patients Who Aren’t Pregnant

Choix will begin selling abortion pills to people who aren’t pregnant so they can stockpile them for future use, the reproductive health-care startup announced on Wednesday. The company will only offer the service, also known as “advanced provision,” in US states where it’s licensed to operate — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine and New Mexico — all of which currently allow abortion. (Butler, 9/7)

In abortion news from South Carolina —

Politico: South Carolina Republicans Advance Abortion Bill To Senate Floor Without Exceptions For Incest, Rape

South Carolina Republicans on Tuesday advanced a proposed abortion ban after voting to remove exceptions for incest and rape. The bill’s passage in its current form is not guaranteed. It will still need to be voted on by the full state Senate on Wednesday, though legislative observers say it is unlikely to pass without the exemptions. The more conservative House adopted a last-minute amendment last week to include such exceptions, and if the Senate’s version of the bill is different from what the House passed, it must return to the lower chamber for final approval. (Ward, 9/6)

AP: Rape, Incest Exceptions Spark S Carolina GOP Abortion Fight

South Carolina’s looming Senate debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. ... Debate on the Senate floor is set to start Wednesday morning. Senators have been told the proceedings could last days, although they have recently tried to conclude such debates in marathon one-day sessions. (Collins, 9/7)

More on abortion access —

The Washington Post: These Republicans Supporting States' Rights On Abortion Back A Federal Ban

When the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 established a nationwide right to an abortion, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson that the legality of abortion would now be up to individual states. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” Alito said. “Roe and Casey [in 1992] arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.” Many Republican foes of abortion celebrated the ruling as a victory for states’ rights. Yet since Alito’s draft opinion was leaked on May 2, 28 lawmakers have also signed onto a proposed nationwide ban — one that would impose abortion restrictions even in Democrat-led, pro-abortion rights states. (Kessler, 9/7)

Politico: Oz Says He Doesn't Support Criminalizing Abortion For Patients, Doctors

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Tuesday clarified an element of his stance on abortion, telling reporters he would not support criminal penalties for those who have abortions or the physicians providing the care. “There should not be criminal penalties for doctors or women regarding abortion,” Oz said in response to a question at a news conference in Philadelphia, adding that he is “strongly pro-life” but supports exceptions in the cases of rape or incest or if the life of the mother is at risk. (Ward, 9/6)

The Star Tribune: Suburban Women Weigh Crime, Inflation And Abortion In Minnesota Midterm Election

Kim Hallquist, a mother of two, lives a few miles away in Prior Lake and generally is apathetic about voting and frustrated with the two-party system. But she said she's been activated this year by a single issue: abortion rights. "Everybody has their own voice and choices," said Hallquist. "But again, it comes down to choices." (Bierschbach, 9/6)

And in abortion news from the U.K. —

Yahoo News UK: Therese Coffey: UK Health Secretary's Abortion Views 'Deeply Concerning'

New prime minister Liz Truss spent Tuesday night assigning the top cabinet position - but her choice of health secretary has raised some eyebrows. Therese Coffey, regarded as Truss’ biggest political ally, has been appointed to take charge of the country’s health system – but her views on abortion have sparked criticism over her suitability. Coffey, who has also been made deputy prime minister by Truss, previously voted against extending abortion rights, citing her Catholic faith as the reason behind her views. (Wells, 9/7)

