‘Heartbeat Bill’ Similar To Others Already Struck Down In Courts Passes Tennessee House

The legislation would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, but advocates say that a lot of women don't even know they're pregnant by then. Although "heartbeat bills" have faced gubernatorial vetoes and court losses all across the country, they continue to be popular with the anti-abortion movement. Abortion news comes out of Texas and Georgia, as well.

The New York Times: Tennessee House Passes Bill To Ban Abortion After Detection Of Fetal Heartbeat

The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, mimicking laws in other states that have been struck down by the courts and drawing the criticism of both advocates and opponents of abortion rights. The measure, House Bill 77, would tightly restrict the window of time within which a woman could seek an abortion, because a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That is before many women even realize they are pregnant. (Stack, 3/7)

The Hill: Tennessee State House Passes 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Ban

Protesters arrived at the state Capitol prior to the beginning of the House session on Thursday to speak out against the bill, the news outlet reported. Opponents of "fetal heartbeat" abortion bills note that a fetus's heartbeat is generally detectable at around six weeks, which can be before a woman even knows she is pregnant. (Samuels, 3/7)

The Associated Press: Texas Picks Up Anti-Abortion Efforts Blocked In US Senate

The Texas Legislature is reviving efforts similar to those blocked in the U.S. Senate last month that threatened doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said Thursday that “where D.C. is unclear, we’re going to be very clear here in Texas.” Her bill is among first prominent anti-abortion measures this year in Texas, where GOP leaders have largely shied from divisive issues after a rough 2018 midterm election. (3/7)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Doctors Group 'Strongly Opposes' Proposed Law To End Surprise Billing

The powerful Texas Medical Association has come out swinging in its opposition of proposed bipartisan legislation that seeks to end surprise emergency room billing in the state. The lobbying group that represents 53,000 doctors in the state began blanketing lawmaker's offices with a flier this week demanding legislators instead "hold health insurers accountable for the products the sell to Texans." (Deam, 3/7)

Dallas Morning News: Should Doctors Be Required To Try Saving Infants Born After Abortion? Plano Lawmaker Leads The Effort

A North Texas lawmaker has filed a bill that could result in doctors being fined for not trying to save an infant born after an abortion. Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, filed House Bill 16 on Thursday. The legislation would require doctors to provide "appropriate medical treatment" in the event that a fetus lives through an attempted abortion. The parent or guardian — or the infant itself — could sue the physician for damages, and the state attorney general could impose a $100,000 fine if it's proved such treatment was not provided. (McGaughy, 3/7)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Abortion Opponents File 'Line In The Sand' Bills

Republican abortion opponents in the Legislature, motivated by recent political battles over late-term abortions in New York and Virginia, unveiled two bills Thursday that would require medical treatment for children born alive after an abortion. Abortion rights advocates said the bills address a nonexistent problem in an attempt to worsen an already hostile environment for abortion doctors in Texas. (Lindell, 3/7)

The Hill: Georgia House Committee Approves 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill

A Georgia House committee passed legislation Wednesday that would ban abortions in the state after a fetus has a detectable heartbeat. The Associated Press reported that the state's House Health and Human Services Committee passed the restrictive measure in a 17-14 vote following a tense hearing filled emotional displays from activists and others. (Samuels, 3/7)

