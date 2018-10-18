Here’s What We Know About The Polio-Like Illness In Children That Has Health Experts Baffled

This year, 62 cases of the illness are confirmed and others are under investigation, according to federal health authorities. Scientists don't know what causes acute flaccid myelitis, but they are urging people to avoid getting mosquito bites. Paralysis comes on suddenly and can be permanent.

Los Angeles Times: What Is AFM? Everything You Need To Know About The Polio-Like Virus Suddenly Affecting Children Across The U.S.

It’s mysterious, it’s dangerous and it’s got parents on edge from coast to coast. It’s a medical condition called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The disease causes sudden, unexplained paralysis, usually in children. Its resemblance to polio has caused the public to take notice. Federal health officials have confirmed 62 cases of AFM in the U.S. this year, and 65 more are under investigation. There are four suspected cases in California, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. (Karlamangla, 10/17)

The Baltimore Sun: What To Know About Acute Flaccid Myelitis, The Polio-Like Illness That's Affecting Children

Five children in Maryland have contracted symptoms of an illness similar to polio this fall, according to state health officials. ...The CDC has not traced the illness to a specific virus, but the agency said it has a variety of causes including viruses, environmental toxins and genetic disorders. Viruses that can cause the disease include poliovirus, non-polio enteroviruses, adenoviruses and West Nile virus. (McDaniels and Meehan, 10/17)

Wyoming Public Radio: Colorado Is Home To Mysterious Neurological Disease, And Researchers Tracking It

A spike in cases of a mysterious neurological disease has been raising concern around the country this week. A group of researchers in Colorado has been leading the way in understanding it. ... Dr. Kevin Messacar of Children’s Hospital Colorado spoke to the Mountain West News Bureau about his research on the disease. His work suggests it’s a respiratory virus that ends up causing nerve damage. “We have a better understanding that this virus is likely causing an active infection in the spinal cord, in the rare cases that it’s causing paralysis,” Messacar said. (Neuman, 10/17)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: One Confirmed, Two Possible Cases Of AFM, Polio-Like Illness, Reported In Ohio

Ohio has one confirmed case of a rare polio-like condition called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, and two unconfirmed cases, health officials said Wednesday. Two children thought to have AFM were recently treated and released at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, officials said. (Washington, 10/17)

Columbus Dispatch: One Case Of Polio-Like Illness Confirmed In Ohio, Others Being Investigated

The Ohio Department of Health confirms one case this year of AFM, a rare, polio-like condition causing concern across the country. In Columbus, Nationwide Children’s Hospital reports several suspected cases. (Viviano, 10/17)

Boston Globe: Two Mass. Children Contracted Rare Muscle-Weakness Syndrome This Year

The Department of Public Health has confirmed the second Massachusetts case this year of a rare but potentially devastating illness that strikes mostly children and causes muscle weakness or paralysis. The other case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, occurred in August, and four others are under investigation in Massachusetts. (Freyer, 10/17)

Georgia Health News: Rare Mystery Illness Hits 3 Georgia Kids This Year

Three Georgia children have been reported this year as having a rare, polio-like health condition, state officials said Wednesday. ...Dr. Sumit Verma of Children’s Healthcare noted that unfortunately there is no cure for acute flaccid myelitis, but he said there are ways to manage the symptoms and that rehabilitation can improve function and quality of life. “It’s very rare,’’ he added. “We don’t need to panic on this.” (Miller, 10/17)

