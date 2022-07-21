HHS Agency To Be Elevated, Tasked With Handling Pandemic Threats

The Biden administration's existing Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, known as ASPR, will be promoted to a level on par with the CDC and FDA, in an effort to address deficiencies within the Department of Health and Human Services exposed during the covid pandemic.

The New York Times: The Biden Administration Is Elevating A Division Of H.H.S. To More Broadly Oversee Pandemic Responses

The Biden administration is creating a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate the nation’s response to pandemic threats and other health emergencies, a recognition that the department is structurally ill equipped to handle disasters like the coronavirus pandemic. The change, announced internally on Wednesday, will elevate an existing office — that of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, known as ASPR — to its own operating division, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. (Gay Stolberg and Weiland, 7/20)

The Washington Post: Officials Reorganize HHS To Boost Pandemic Response

The reorganization allows the division “to mobilize a coordinated national response more quickly and stably during future disasters and emergencies while equipping us with greater hiring and contracting capabilities,” Dawn O’Connell, who leads ASPR and would run the new division, wrote to staff members Wednesday afternoon. The emailed memo was shared with The Washington Post. (Diamond, 7/20)

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke about his experience with cancer —

Newsweek: Biden Blames Delaware Oil Slicks For His Cancer And 'So Damn Many' Others

While delivering a speech about climate change in Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Biden said that environmental pollution during his childhood was so rampant that people needed to wipe oil off of car windshields to be able to drive. The president suggested that the pollution was to blame for the skin cancer that he would later experience, saying that Delaware used to have the "highest cancer rate in the nation." (Slisco, 7/20)

On health care anti-fraud measures taken by the Justice Department —

Reuters: U.S. Announces $1.2 Bln Healthcare Crackdown Tied To Telehealth, Cardiovascular Tests

The U.S. Justice Department unveiled a $1.2 billion healthcare fraud crackdown on Wednesday, revealing criminal charges against 36 defendants for alleged fraudulent billing schemes tied to telemedicine, genetic and cardiovascular testing, and equipment. The criminal charges, which were unsealed across 13 federal districts between July 11 through July 20, target clinical laboratory owners, marketers, medical professionals and telemedicine executives. (Lynch, 7/20)

Modern Healthcare: Feds Announce $1.2B Healthcare Fraud Takedown

The Justice Department announced charges against 36 people for $1.2 billion in alleged healthcare fraud Wednesday, with more than $1 billion of the total alleged losses stemming from telehealth schemes. (Goldman, 7/20)

On other political, legal matters —

Stat: Wyden Outlines A Drug Pricing Reform Wishlist To Follow Medicare Negotiation

Democrats may be closer than ever to passing sweeping drug pricing reforms, but Sen. Ron Wyden says there’s more to do. (Florko, 7/20)

The Hill: House Committee Advances Bill To Ban Assault Weapons

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to ban assault weapons on Wednesday, the first time in two decades a congressional panel has moved to prohibit the sale, transfer and possession of the popular firearms. The committee approved the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021 in a 25-18 vote following an hours-long markup. (Schnell, 7/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Data-Privacy Bill Advances In Congress, But States Throw Up Objections

Bipartisan legislation to give Americans more control over their online data moved forward in Congress on Wednesday, even as new objections to the bill emerged from California and other states. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 53-2 to approve the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, with backers calling it a milestone. (McKinnon, 7/20)

Axios: Post-Pandemic Affordable Care Act Premium Hikes On The Horizon

Democrats' 11th-hour scramble to avoid steep Affordable Care Act premium increases for enrollees next year glosses over the reality that premiums are going up regardless for many people, thanks to the steady upward march of health care prices. (Owens and Dreher, 7/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription