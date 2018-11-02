HHS Drug Pricing Adviser Dies

“It is with tremendous sadness that I learned of the passing of our friend and colleague,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

The Hill: Senior Adviser To HHS Secretary Dies

Daniel Best, a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, has died. “It is with tremendous sadness that I learned of the passing of our friend and colleague," Azar said in a statement Thursday. ...Best worked at CVS Health before joining HHS in March. He lead the agency's efforts on drug pricing reform. Best received his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton in 1991. (Hellmann, 11/1)

Stat: Dan Best, HHS Drug Pricing Adviser, Dies

Dan Best, the government’s top drug pricing adviser, has died, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday afternoon. “It is with tremendous sadness that I learned of the passing of our friend and colleague,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “I had the great privilege to know Dan Best for the past decade. He joined me here at HHS out of a desire to serve the American people by making healthcare more affordable.” (Swetlitz, 11/1)

