HHS: Nearly 800,000 Monkeypox Shots Available From Today

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the release of the shots was part of a plan to "aggressively" tackle monkeypox. Separately, the Food and Drug Administration cleared an extra facility in Denmark to make still more shots, but one senator wants more.

Bloomberg: Monkeypox Vaccine Latest: 786,000 Shots Available Thursday To Fight Outbreak

“HHS is working to make these doses available to states and jurisdictions as soon as possible to fulfill their needs and will announce allocations tomorrow,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Aggressively responding to the monkeypox outbreak is a critical priority for HHS.” (Muller, 7/27)

Newsweek: What Is Tecovirimat? Ed Markey Wants Monkeypox Treatment Stockpile Released

A U.S. senator has called on federal health agencies to expand access to the national stockpile of a limited smallpox treatment known as tecovirimat amid continued soaring demand for the Jynneos vaccine. As of July 26, there were more than 3,500 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, with only four states not declaring a single case yet. (Browne, 7/27)

Politico: FDA Clears Additional Manufacturing Site For The Monkeypox Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared an additional facility in Denmark to finish manufacturing monkeypox vaccines, allowing more doses to be distributed and administered across the U.S., the agency said Wednesday. (Ellen Foley, 7/27)

On the government's response to monkeypox —

Reuters: CDC To Make Monkeypox Nationally Notifiable Condition

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it plans to make the rapidly spreading monkeypox disease a nationally notifiable condition. The designation, which is set to take effect on Aug. 1, updates criteria for reporting of data on cases by states to the agency and would allow the agency to monitor and respond to monkeypox even after the current outbreak recedes, the CDC said. (7/27)

Politico: Biden Administration Expected To Soon Declare Monkeypox A Health Emergency

The declaration, which is made by the Department of Health and Human Services, would follow a similar decision made last weekend by the World Health Organization. By designating the outbreak an emergency, HHS could then take a slew of actions, including accessing new money and appointing new personnel, according to the law that dictates how and when the federal government can declare such an emergency. (Banco and Cancryn, 7/27)

Meanwhile, WHO addresses the global outbreak —

Reuters: WHO Says More Than 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Globally, Most In Europe

There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday. So far, 98% of cases outside the countries in Africa where the virus is endemic have been reported in men who have sex with men, the WHO said. (7/27)

AP: WHO Chief Advises Reducing Sex Partners To Avoid Monkeypox

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 98% of the monkeypox cases detected since the outbreaks emerged in May have been among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves. “That means making safe choices for yourself and others, for men who have sex with men,” Tedros said. “This includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners.” (7/27)

Also —

CIDRAP: Push To Rename Monkeypox To Fight Growing Stigma

Yesterday, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC Health) sent a letter to the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, asking that monkeypox be renamed as soon as possible. (Soucheray, 7/27)

