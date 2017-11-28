HHS Nominee Likely To Be Grilled Over Drug Prices, Pharma Connections At Hearing

Alex Azar, President Donald Trump's pick to take over the top spot of the Department of Health And Human Services, will face his first nomination hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Stat: 7 Questions For Alex Azar, Trump's Health Secretary Nominee

On Wednesday, Alex Azar, the former drug company executive nominated to take over the country’s top health care agency, will face tough questions from the senators who try to keep that department in check. Azar heads first to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, whose members share jurisdiction on health care issues with the Senate Finance Committee, which will ultimately preside over his official confirmation hearing. (Mershon and Swetlitz, 11/28)

In other news on the administration —

The Hill: Watchdog: VA Centers Failed To Report Potentially Dangerous Doctors

Five medical centers within the Department of Veterans Affairs failed to report eight potentially dangerous doctors to a national database where such information is collected, according to the results of a government investigation released Monday. The Government Accountability Office found in its of five VA medical centers that 148 providers were reviewed from October 2013 through March 2017 after concerns were raised about their conduct. (Hellmann, 11/27)

