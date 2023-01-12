HHS Offers Timelines For First Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure says that the list of the 10 drugs that Medicare will put through negotiations with drugmakers will be published by Sept. 1. The public will also have an opportunity to weigh in along the way.
Reuters:
U.S. To Announce List Of Drugs For Pricing Negotiations Sept. 1
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) - which oversees Medicare and the negotiation process - announced the specific timeline for the first year of negotiations on Wednesday. It had previously said it would release the names of the 10 Part D high-spend brand name medicines that would be included in pricing negotiations in the fall of 2023. (Aboulenein, 1/12)
Politico:
Biden Administration Lays Out Timeline For Initial Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
Once the list of 10 drugs is published, Medicare will go through the negotiation process with drug manufacturers in 2024, according to Brooks-LaSure. CMS expects to publish the established maximum fair price for the drugs in September 2024, which will take effect in January 2026. (Lim, 1/11)
Stat:
HHS Will Seek More Input On New Medicare Drug Price Negotiation
The Department of Health and Human Services is gearing up to start releasing details about its new Medicare drug price negotiation process this year, and the public will have more of a chance to weigh in along the way than initially expected, officials said Wednesday. (Cohrs, 1/11)
On other developments relating to access to pricey drugs —
Stat:
Lawmakers Again Urge Biden Administration To Widen Cancer Drug Access
For the third time in less than a year, a group of lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to use a controversial provision of federal law to widen access to a pricey cancer medicine, an issue that has festered ever since cancer patients petitioned the federal government. (Silverman, 1/11)