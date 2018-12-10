HHS Opens Public Comments For Virginia’s Work Requirements Waiver

Since the Trump administration has approved work requirements in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, it's likely that Virginia's will also get the green light. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio and Texas, as well.

The Hill: Trump Administration Considers Medicaid Work Requirements In Virginia

The Trump administration will consider whether to approve work requirements for Virginia's Medicaid expansion program, with the Department of Health and Human Services opening the proposal for public comment on Friday. Virginia expanded eligibility for Medicaid this year to more low-income adults but needs approval from the Trump administration to impose work requirements. (Hellmann, 12/7)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Decision Still Pending On Ohio’s Medicaid Work Requirement

It’s been seven months since the state asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on those receiving Medicaid. Those in Ohio familiar with the process say the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is approving waivers based on the order they were received, meaning Ohio’s turn should be soon. (Christ, 12/9)

Dallas Morning News: Texas Woman Pleads Guilty To Ripping Off Medicaid From Prison, Hid Notes To Cohort In Shoe

A Midlothian woman admitted Thursday to defrauding Medicaid while she was behind bars awaiting sentencing for a previous fraud scheme, authorities said. Alexis C. Norman, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud. One of those instances occurred while Norman was in prison, according to the Department of Justice. (Sarder, 12/8)

Dallas Morning News: Abbott And Lawmakers Have The Power To Improve Care For Sick And Disabled Texans. Will They Use It?

Under a program called Medicaid managed care, health care companies promise to save taxpayer money and to help patients by hiring care coordinators to connect them with doctors and treatments. But Texas cannot prove it is saving money, and the state’s own analysts found that most patients aren’t getting much — or any — care coordination. (McSwane and Chavez, 12/8)

