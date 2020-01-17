HHS Rule Would Roll Back Requirement That Faith-Based Services Inform Patients Of Services They Don’t Provide

The proposed rule would also remove the regulation that the faith-based services have to refer patients to other providers. Ethics experts warned that rolling back the Obama-era rule could deprive patients and social service clients of information and options in seeking needed services.

Modern Healthcare: HHS Proposes Ending Referral Requirement For Faith-Based Providers

HHS on Thursday proposed reversing an Obama administration policy so faith-based health and social service providers receiving federal funds no longer would have to inform clients about services they don't provide for religious reasons and would not have to refer them to alternative providers. The rule also would clarify that HHS would not discriminate against faith-based organizations on applications for grants or awards on the basis of the organization's religious policies. That could affect Title X reproductive healthcare funding for pregnancy counseling groups that oppose contraception and abortion. (Meyer, 1/16)

Other news about the administration focuses on the VA and the Census Bureau —

The Washington Post: Trump Has Broken More Promises Than He’s Kept

Contrary to what he tells his fans, Trump has broken more key promises than he has kept. With our latest update, Trump has broken about 43 percent of 60 key promises — and kept about 35 percent. He settled for a compromise on 12 percent. ... Kept: Provide veterans with the ability to receive public Department of Veterans Affairs treatment or attend the private doctor of their choice. In 2018, Trump signed the bipartisan VA Mission Act, which expanded access for veterans to VA-funded care in the private sector. (This built on a law passed under Obama.) Rules established under the law took effect in 2019, with VA paying veterans to see non-VA doctors if they have to wait longer than 20 days or drive more than 30 minutes for primary or mental health care at a VA facility. For specialty care, they can see private doctors at VA expense if they have to wait longer than 28 days or drive more than an hour to see a VA provider. (Kessler, 1/17)

Dallas Morning News: Will The Census Bureau Ask For My Medicare Number, Other Personal Info? Here’s How To Avoid Scams

The questionnaire 92-year-old Robert Cooper received in the mail in late December seemed so authentic. The sender appeared to be the U.S. Census Bureau and the package “looked so official and was so nicely printed that it was clearly a big effort” someone made to get him to respond. So Cooper filled it out. He answered questions about his age, education and who else lived with him. But about 10 questions in, the questionnaire asked for his and his wife’s Medicare card numbers. He said he thought the question was strange then, but still he mailed it back. Cooper said he believes now the questionnaire may have been a ploy disguised as a Census Bureau survey to get his Medicare number and he worries others may fall victim to it if they aren’t aware of this potential scam. (Manuel, 1/17)

