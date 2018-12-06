HHS Says Reporting ‘Inaccurate’ About Potential Changes To Fetal Tissue Research Funding For UCSF

No decision has been made yet about federal funding for a University of California at San Francisco's research laboratory, the Department of Health and Human Services says about a story yesterday from The Washington Post. The lab in question has been instrumental in testing virtually all HIV therapies subsequently approved by the Food and Drug Administration since the 1990s.

CNN: HHS Contradicts Reports On Fetal Tissue Research Contract

Anonymous reporting led to an "inaccurate" story about federal funding of controversial fetal tissue research, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. HHS's National Institutes of Health has made no decision on whether to extend a University of California, San Francisco contract for controversial research involving fetal tissue, said Caitlin Oakley, a spokeswoman for HHS. Her statement contradicts Washington Post reporting Tuesday that the "Trump administration has thrown into doubt a multimillion-dollar research contract" with UCSF to test new treatments for HIV. (Scutti, 12/5)

