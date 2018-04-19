HHS Secretary Back In Hospital To Be Treated For Intestinal Issue

HHS Secretary Alex Azar has been dealing with diverticulitus, a condition where pouches form in the colon wall and can become inflamed or infected.

The Washington Post: HHS Secretary Readmitted To Hospital For Further Treatment Of Diverticulitis

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was readmitted to an Indiana hospital Tuesday evening for further treatment and observation of a case of diverticulitis, according to department officials. The readmission came about 48 hours after Azar was admitted overnight to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis after receiving intravenous antibiotics — and slightly more than a day after he had been discharged with plans to return to Washington. (Goldstein and Sun, 4/18)

The Wall Street Journal: HHS Secretary Azar Hospitalized Again For Diverticulitis

Mr. Azar was first hospitalized Sunday night following a “minor infection” for observation and intravenous antibiotics “out of an abundance of caution,” HHS said Sunday. He was discharged Monday from St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis. “I’m grateful for the incredible doctors & nurses who provided me with excellent care during my one-night stay at @StVincentIN,” Mr. Azar tweeted Monday. “Also thankful for my wife, who insisted that I call my primary care doctor when I wasn’t feeling well. Glad to be back at work for the American people.” (4/18)

Bloomberg: HHS Secretary Azar Back In The Hospital For Intestinal Issue

Azar, 50, has been dealing with diverticulitus, a condition where pouches form in the colon wall and can become inflamed or infected. After being hospitalized over the weekend, his doctor recommended he be readmitted for additional treatment and observation, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said Wednesday. “Secretary Azar has been and will continue to be in regular contact with HHS leadership, the White House, and members of Congress as he remains fully engaged with the responsibilities of his job,” Oakley said. (Edney, 4/18)

CQ: Health And Human Services Secretary Back In Hospital

Azar isn't the only high-profile Republican to recently be treated for diverticulitis. Arizona Sen. John McCain had surgery to address the infection, his office announced on Monday, adding that he is in stable condition. McCain is in Arizona being treated for brain cancer. (McIntire, 4/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription