HHS Taps Entrepreneur Brad Smith To Lead CMS Innovation Center

The position leading the agency's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation largely focuses on driving value-based care transformation across the country, Brad Smith says. CMS Administrator Seema Verma praised Smith as an "outside-the-box" thinker who will "help us build on the important work the Trump administration has undertaken to transform our healthcare system to deliver better value to patients."

Modern Healthcare: Brad Smith Appointed New CMS Innovation Center Leader

Brad Smith, who co-founded palliative care provider Aspire Health is the new director of the CMS' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. The HHS announced Monday that Smith would be the new leader of the CMS' delivery model testing center, replacing Adam Boehler who left the role in the fall after roughly a year when he was nominated for another role in the Trump administration. (Castellucci, 1/6)

Nashville Tennessean: Trump Administration Picks Brad Smith To Lead Innovation Center

The position is largely focused on driving value-based care transformation across the country, Smith said an interview with The Tennessean. "It's a really exciting opportunity," he said. "I feel honored to have the opportunity to go to D.C. and work on these problems for a few years. I am excited to get advice and feedback from folks all across the country on the things we can do to make a difference. "The office works to create and test models that seek to lower the cost of the health care system and improve the quality of care. "The design of CMMI is intended to be around innovation," he said. (Ebert, 1/6)

