HHS Targets Rural Health Care Gaps With $60M Investment
The Department of Health and Human Services will direct $60 million to rural communities with an aim toward increasing the depleted workforce and increasing health care access for people who live far from medical facilities.
Becker's Hospital Review:
HHS Investing $60M To Improve Rural Healthcare
HHS is investing $60 million in programs aiming to grow the healthcare workforce and increase access to care in rural communities. About $46 million of that total is going toward healthcare job development, training and placement in rural and tribal communities, according to an Aug. 8 HHS news release. The funding includes support for dental hygienists, medical and dental assistants, community-based doulas and other front-line healthcare workers. The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan and will support 31 organizations. (Cass, 8/9)
Healthcare Dive:
HHS Investing $60M To Boost Rural Healthcare Workforce
While the pandemic caused massive shifts in the healthcare labor market, rural communities have always faced shortages and issues recruiting and retaining a sufficient amount of talented medical staff. About 14% of Americans live in rural communities, though those areas represent nearly 75% of primary care health professional shortage areas in the county, according to a February report from the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank. (Mensik, 8/9)
WSB-TV 2:
HHS Makes $3.3 Million Investment To Make Rural Health Care Easier To Get In Georgia
Georgia now has more than $3 million dollars to improve rural health care. The Department of Health and Human Services announced investments of more than $3.3 million in the state. (8/8)
In related news about rural health care —
McKnights Long-Term Care News:
Primary Care Clinicians On Front Lines Of Early Alzheimer’s Care In Rural U.S., Study Reveals
Primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, rather than specialists, are more likely to provide care for early-onset dementia in rural areas, putting these patients and clinicians at a disadvantage, say the authors of a new study. The researchers recommend innovative approaches to ensuring specialty care for patients, and training or guidance for clinicians. (Lasek, 8/9)
The Washington Post:
Maternal Mortality Is A U.S. Crisis. A New Effort Aims To Change That.
As part of a major push by the Biden administration to address the nation’s maternal health crisis, senior officials have traveled the country for the past year, talking to midwives, doulas and people who have given birth about their experiences. They’ve held summits at the White House. The result: an almost 70-page plan aimed at taking the United States from being the worst place to give birth among high-income nations — especially for Black, Native American and rural women — to “the best country in the world to have a baby.” But maternal health experts say it remains to be seen whether the federal initiative is enough to accomplish the administration’s goal. (Johnson, 8/9)
North Carolina Health News:
Medicaid Patients Brace For When The Public Health Emergency Ends
When the pandemic hit, Rachel got sick with COVID-19. Like millions of others across the country, the rural eastern North Carolina resident lost her job. Though it was a blow to her income, it meant she was eligible for something she hadn’t been before: Medicaid, the federal and state-funded insurance program for low-income people. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 8/10)