HHS Warns Insurers Of Penalties If Birth Control Is Not Covered
The Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor have been fielding an increasing number of complaints from patients who have been denied birth control coverage since the Supreme Court's landmark abortion decision. HHS issued clarification guidance Thursday telling insurers that contraceptive coverage is still required under the Affordable Care Act.
Reuters:
U.S. Says Insurers Must Still Cover Birth Control After Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, requires insurance plans to provide free birth control and family-planning counseling to insured individuals and their dependents. (Wiessner, 7/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Insurers Must Pay For Birth Control, Federal Officials Warn
"We have heard troubling reports that plans and issuers are not following the law. We expect them to remove impermissible barriers and ensure individuals have access to the contraceptive coverage they need," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a news release. "If plans and issuers are not complying with the law, we will take enforcement action to ensure that participants receive this coverage." (Kacik, 7/28)
Studies show abortion-banning states also don't support mothers —
The New York Times:
States With Abortion Bans Are Among Least Supportive For Mothers And Children
According to a New York Times analysis, the 24 states that have banned abortion (or probably will) fare worse on a broad range of outcomes than states where abortion will probably remain legal, including child and maternal mortality, teenage birthrates and the share of women and children who are uninsured. The states likely to ban abortion either have laws predating Roe that ban abortion; have recently passed stringent restrictions; or have legislatures that are actively considering new bans. (Badger, Sanger-Katz, and Cain Miller, 7/28)
In other abortion news —
CNN:
At Least 43 Abortion Clinics Shut In Month After Supreme Court Overturned Roe, Research Says, With More Likely To Close
The research was published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights. The closures are concentrated in the South and Midwest, regions that have banned or significantly restricted access to abortion. Guttmacher predicts that the state of abortion access, already "dire," will get even worse as more states ban abortion in the coming weeks and months. (Christensen and Sneed, 7/28)
AP:
Abortion Access Finds A Place Even In Down-Ballot Campaigns
Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights. Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have freedom over their own bodies stripped away,” Bhargava says in the commercial, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion. “This is who the Supreme Court left completely vulnerable.” (Haigh and Carr Smith, 7/29)
Speaking at a religious summit, Justice Samuel Alito defends his position —
The Washington Post:
Alito Dismisses Criticism Of Abortion Ruling Reversing Roe V. Wade
Alito spoke July 21 at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, sponsored by the Religious Liberty Initiative at the university’s law school. It was established in 2020 to promote “religious freedom for people of all faiths through scholarship, events, and the Law School’s Religious Liberty Clinic,” which files briefs at the Supreme Court. (Barnes, 7/28)