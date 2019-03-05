Hickenlooper Officially Tosses Hat Into 2020 Ring: Here’s Where The Moderate Governor Stands On Health Issues

John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, says he supports the concept of universal health care coverage, but does not back plans such as "Medicare for All." He was serving as governor at the time of the Aurora, Colo. mass shootings, and recently spoke out about gun control. “Gun violence is the real national emergency plaguing our nation,” he tweeted after the shooting last month in Illinois.

The New York Times: John Hickenlooper Says He Is Running In 2020, Citing A ‘Crisis Of Division’

John Hickenlooper, the two-time Colorado governor and former brewpub owner who has overseen Colorado’s remarkable economic expansion, declared his candidacy for president on Monday. Mr. Hickenlooper, 67, a socially progressive, pro-business Democrat who has called himself an “extreme moderate,” had long said he was considering a run, and made early visits to Iowa and New Hampshire. (Turkewitz, 3/4)

The New York Times: John Hickenlooper On The Issues

Mr. Hickenlooper supports universal health care in principle but has refused to get behind specific proposals like “Medicare for all.” Speaking in New Hampshire last month, he said that there were “many different ways to cut the pie and work on the issue” and that intraparty arguments over the specifics were counterproductive. He did, however, explicitly reject the idea of eliminating private insurance companies, as promoted by Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. During his governorship, Mr. Hickenlooper and Colorado’s divided Legislature expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a fact he highlighted as speculation about a possible presidential run increased. (Astor, 3/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription