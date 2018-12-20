High Cost Of Health Care On Sen. Lamar Alexander’s Congressional Bucket List

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the powerful Senate health committee, announced his 2020 retirement this week, but said he doesn't plan on becoming a lame-duck lawmaker for the next two years. And speaking of the high cost of health care, The Associated Press offers tips about helping a loved one with their medical expenses.

Nashville Tennessean: Sen. Lamar Alexander To Focus On Health Care, Higher Education In Final Stint

During a wide-ranging interview at his Nashville office on Monday, [U.S. Sen. Lamar] Alexander said he wants to focus on the cost of health care and education during his remaining time in office. ... Alexander, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said this year, over the course of five hearings, he and other lawmakers have heard from industry experts that nearly half of what Americans spend on health care is unnecessary. Tennessee's senior senator said he has already talked with U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, D-Washington, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about finding ways to reduce costs. (Ebert and Allison, 12/19)

The Associated Press: Do's And Don'ts Of Helping Loved Ones Pay Medical Bills

Relief from medical debt doesn't top the typical holiday wish list. But help with unexpected medical bills could be a welcome gift for millions of Americans. Four in 10 U.S. adults received a surprisingly high medical invoice within the last year, according to a September survey from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. And medical bills topped the list of financial commitments that Americans are afraid they won't be able to afford, ahead of prescription drugs, rent or gas, according to the results. (Perrone, 12/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription