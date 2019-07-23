High Costs, Low Rates And Scarce Job Applicants Strain Rural Colorado’s Ability To Keep Ambulance Service Running

“Like everything in health care, it’s just so crazy expensive, and people have to think outside the box,” said Michelle Mills, chief executive officer of the Colorado Rural Health Center. In other news on health care costs, a look at the coverage struggles for those who want to live abroad post-retirement.

Colorado Sun: In Rural Colorado, Emergency Medical Services Struggle To Keep Money-Losing Ambulances Rolling

Rural and mountain emergency medical services are trying just about anything to keep their money-losing ambulances running across Colorado’s rugged or remote terrain. High costs, low reimbursement rates and scarce job applicants are forcing ambulance services to consolidate with fire responders, take on new tasks between emergency runs, and outsource fast-growing transport runs to bigger metro hospitals. (Booth, 7/22)

Kaiser Health News: Retiring Abroad? Prepare To Possibly Mix And Match Health Insurance

When Karen Schirack, 67, slipped on her way into her house in January and broke her left femur in multiple places, she had a decision to make. Should she get surgery to repair the fractured thigh bone and replace her hip near Ajijic, Mexico, where she has lived for 20 years, or be airlifted back to her home state of Ohio for surgery and rehab? As the number of American retirees living overseas grows, more of them are confronting choices like Schirack’s about medical care. If they were living in the United States, Medicare would generally be their coverage option. But Medicare doesn’t pay for care outside the U.S., except in limited circumstances. (Andrews, 7/23)

