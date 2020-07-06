High Court Takes A Pass On Hearing Pending Abortion Cases
Just days after striking down a restrictive Louisiana law, the Supreme Court declined to take up several others. Meanwhile, House Democrats also take a pass on scrapping the decades-old Hyde amendment.
Politico:
Supreme Court Sidesteps Abortion Cases, Shortly After Striking Louisiana Restrictions
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up several abortion cases, just days after striking down a Louisiana law in the first major abortion decision since President Donald Trump’s two appointees joined the bench. (Ollstein, 7/2)
Politico:
Democrats Dodge Abortion Fight With Plan To Keep Hyde Amendment
House Democrats will keep a decades-old ban on government funding for abortion in spending bills this year, dodging an election-year clash with Republicans and disappointing liberal lawmakers and activists. Senior Democrats had been considering scrapping the so-called Hyde amendment, which has restricted federal funding for most abortion services since 1976, amid a hard push from the party’s left flank. (Ferris and Caygle, 7/2)