Historic Spending: Planned Parenthood Will Spend $50M On Midterm Elections
The abortion rights advocacy organization will use record money raised after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood says it will initially focus on nine states where races could determine abortion access.
AP:
Planned Parenthood To Spend Record $50M In Midterm Elections
Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort, which breaks the group’s previous $45 million spending record set in 2020, comes about two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be waged by the organization’s political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded depending on the outcome at the ballot. (Slodysko, 8/17)
Fox News:
Planned Parenthood To Spend Historic $50 Million On Midterm Elections, Pro-Life Group Calls Action 'Desperate'
The organization announced its funds "will be strategically used to elect abortion rights champions across the country who are critical to protecting abortion access in a post-Roe world." It will focus first on ad buys in nine states: Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin. The organization is expecting to reach approximately 6 million people through digital advertising, television ads, phone banking, etc., in targeted pro-life states, as well as those whose leaders seek to expand abortion rights. (Spady, 8/17)
In other news about Planned Parenthood —
13 WHAM:
Planned Parenthood Taking Henrietta Town Board To Court
Planned Parenthood is suing the Henrietta Town Board over its denial of a special use permit for a medical facility on Jefferson Road. Planned Parenthood says the town board was arbitrary and capricious in its denial, essentially rewriting accepted zoning and land use rules to fit their own personal views. Planned Parenthood cites the fact that other medical use facilities - in commercial B-1 zoning districts - have been approved. (8/17)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Planned Parenthood Helps Ohioans Find Abortions Out Of State
Leah Mallinos works as Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio's sole patient navigator for its east Columbus and Bedford Heights locations. Her work entails helping pregnant Ohioans seeking abortions elsewhere to find appointments, transportation, childcare and other assistance, both personal and practical. (Balmert, 8/16)