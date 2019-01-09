History Of Medical Breakthroughs Is Riddled With Ethical Breaches Like Chinese Scientist’s Decision To Edit Human Embryos

There's a dark history of lapses in ethics that have resulted in a greater knowledge of treatments and diseases. Experts take a look at just how researchers should weigh the risk factors of an experiment. In other public health news: weight loss, the flu, toxic chemicals in paint strippers, migraines, mental health and more.

CNN: Unethical Experiments' Painful Contributions To Today's Medicine

Chinese scientist He Jiankui sent shockwaves around the world last year with his claim that he had modified twin babies' DNA before their birth. The modification was made with gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9, he said, and made the babies resistant to HIV. Scientists from China and around the world spoke out about the experiment, which many say was unethical and not needed to prevent the virus. The scientist had also been warned by peers not to go down this path. He's experiments, which are still clouded with the uncertainty of his claims and his whereabouts, open a Pandora's box of questions around ethics in experiments with humans -- even though these dilemmas aren't new. (Amramova, 1/9)

Bloomberg: 23andMe Will Add Weight-Loss Advice To Its DNA-Testing Services

Consumer DNA-testing giant 23andMe Inc. plans to add new wellness offerings it hopes will help its customers shed a few pounds, but some genetics experts say the jury is still out on the science behind the products. On Tuesday, the Mountain View, California-based company announced a partnership with Lark Health, an artificial-intelligence coaching service that delivers personalized advice for weight loss and diabetes prevention via an app. Lark will allow customers to incorporate weight-related genetic data from 23andMe into its service. (Brown, 1/8)

The New York Times: Mind May Trump DNA In Exercise And Eating Habits

Just in time to befuddle people who received genetic testing kits for the holidays, a new study finds that if you tell people that they have a genetic predisposition to certain health characteristics, such as a low capacity for exercise or a tendency to overeat, their bodies start to respond accordingly. Even if their DNA does not actually contain the gene variants in question. (Reynolds, 1/9)

Marketplace: Flu Season Could Be Less Damaging, Experts Say

During last year’s season, an estimated 80,000 people died – the highest number in 40 years. And a million people were hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control says flu rates across the country are high this year. Every year, the U.S. spends lots of money on vaccines and prevention, so how come flu still affects so many of us? (Beras, 1/9)

The Washington Post: EPA Moves To Ban Toxic Paint-Stripper Chemical For Some — But Not All — Uses

In the past year, major retailers such as Lowe’s and Home Depot have pulled a toxic chemical used in paint strippers, methylene chloride, from their shelves. The families of those who have died after exposure to the substance have begged leaders of the Environmental Protection Agency to finalize a ban that the agency proposed on Jan. 19, 2017 — a day before President Barack Obama left office. And in May, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt pledged to do just that. (Eilperin and Dennis, 1/8)

Stat: IBM Isn't Retreating From Using Watson In Health Care, CEO Says

After a string of costly business failures in health care, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on Tuesday insisted the company was not retreating from championing the potential of its Watson artificial intelligence capabilities to shake up the medical industry. “Watson Health is a very important part” of IBM’s business, Rometty told STAT in her first interview on the company’s health division since its manager left in October, after months of uneven financial performance. (Ross, 1/9)

The New York Times: Botox May Help Prevent Migraines

Botox injections are approved to reduce the frequency of migraine headaches, but studies of their effectiveness have had mixed results. Now a review of studies has concluded that Botox has small but significant benefits, with few serious side effects. Researchers analyzed data from 17 studies, including 3,646 patients, that tested botulinum toxin injections against placebos. More than 86 percent of the patients were women, and 43 percent had chronic migraines, with more than 15 headache days a month. The analysis is in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. (Bakalar, 1/8)

Kaiser Health News: To Get Mental Health Help For A Child, Desperate Parents Relinquish Custody

When Toni and Jim Hoy adopted their son Daniel through the foster care system, he was an affectionate toddler. They did not plan to give him back to the state of Illinois, ever. “Danny was this cute, lovable little blond-haired, blue-eyed baby,” Jim said. Toni recalled times Daniel would reach over, put his hands on her face and squish her cheeks. “And he would go, ‘You pretty, Mom,’ ” Toni said. “Oh, my gosh, he just melted my heart when he would say these very loving, endearing things to me.” (Herman, 1/9)

The Associated Press: Olympian Michael Phelps Honored For Mental Health Advocacy

Michael Phelps is picking up more hardware — this time for what he's been doing outside the pool. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading voice in calling for more opportunities for the disabled, said Tuesday the Olympic champion is the recipient of its fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion. (1/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription