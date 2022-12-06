Hitting The Gym While High Is A New LA Fad
The Los Angeles Times covers a new "craze" of gyms that offer classes where fitness and cannabis are blended, and says some researchers find the drug has a positive benefit on exercise. Separately, psychedelic therapy may be moving toward being a employer benefit.
Los Angeles Times:
Is Working Out While High L.A.'s Next Fitness Craze?
Morgan English was sitting on the fire escape in her Portland State University apartment, smoking weed, when she felt a pull toward a stationary bicycle. So she walked across the street to the gym. For the first time in her life, she said, exercise didn’t feel like punishment. (Mishkin, 12/5)
Stat:
Psychedelic Therapy Moving To Next Frontier: Workplace Perk
Acupuncture and chiropractic care weren’t always the common fixtures of employer benefit plans they are today. It took clamoring from workers, the accumulation of evidence, and the slow realization by businesses that those perks would be popular with workers. (Bannow and Goldhill, 12/6)
AP:
Minnesota Board: Moorhead-Made THC Gummies Are Too Potent
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. (12/5)
On the opioid epidemic —
Stat:
Congress Has Its Sights Set Too Low On Addiction, Advocates Charge
With just weeks remaining in the current session, Congress appears poised to let Biden’s first two years in office come and go without enacting any significant reforms to the country’s system for preventing and treating addiction — a potential missed opportunity that advocates warn could cost thousands of lives. (Facher, 12/6)
Indianapolis Star:
Opioid Settlement: Indiana To Begin Distributing Funds To Localities
State officials will begin distributing millions of dollars to local governments this week as part of a settlement from lawsuits against major drug companies for their roles in the opioid crisis. (Phillips, 12/6)