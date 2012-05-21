Legislation Takes New Approach To Reducing Cost Of AIDS Drugs

News outlets report on efforts to address the cost of drugs for HIV/AIDS as well as other related developments.

The Washington Post: 'Radical' Bill Seeks To Reduce Cost Of AIDS Drugs By Awarding Prizes Instead Of Patents

Prizes, not patents. That could be the slogan for a radical idea that leading economists say would lower the price of new drugs for treating HIV/AIDS (Vastag, 5/19).

CQ HealthBeat: U.S. Continues Action On AIDS Drugs, Testing As July Global Summit Nears

As Washington prepares for a major international AIDS conference this summer, developments on the drug front are once again elevating the subject of the continuing epidemic in the public eye. Advisory panels recommended recently that the Food and Drug Administration approve both a drug to prevent the HIV infection and an at-home diagnostic kit. Also, Sen. Bernard Sanders is offering a way to reduce the steep costs of drug treatments for people with HIV and AIDS (Norman, 5/18).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription