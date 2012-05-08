Home Health And Long-Term Care Issues And Trends

USA Today reports on the profitability of home health care businesses while NPR examines long-term care insurance.

USA Today: Home Health Care Is One Of The Most Profitable Franchises

A new report lists home health care as one of the top five most profitable franchises in the U.S., even as the industry fights new Department of Labor rules calling for mandatory overtime and minimum wage requirements for home health employees (Kennedy, 5/7).

NPR: Long-Term-Care Insurance: Who Needs It?

Americans routinely buy all sorts of insurance — for cars, homes, health and even pets and boats. But when it comes to long-term-care insurance, relatively few sign up. Out of more than 313 million Americans, only about 8 million have any such protection, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The low participation rate largely reflects the high cost of long-term-care insurance (Geewax, 5/8).

