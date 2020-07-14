Hong Kong Disneyland Faces Re-Closing Even As Disney Eyes More Openings In Florida

Global news reports are from Hong Kong, England, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, Japan, and France.

The New York Times: Hong Kong Disneyland To Close Again, Days After Disney World Reopens

Hong Kong Disneyland will close again on Wednesday to comply with a government-directed rollback of public activities in the region after an increase in coronavirus infections, the Walt Disney Company said on Monday. Disney called the closing of the theme park “temporary” and said its resort hotels at the Lantau Island complex would remain open. (Barnes, 7/13)

AP: In Reversal, UK Says It Will Make Masks Mandatory In Shops

The British government decided Monday to require people to wear face coverings in shops, joining a long list of countries that have made masks mandatory under some circumstances in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (7/13)

AP: Time To Make Masks Mandatory? It's Not Just A US Debate

Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain has made masks mandatory in shops and France is weighing whether to require people to wear them in public places. Scientists say the two countries’ governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockdowns — like many other European nations did – instead of exposing their populations to the risk of infections from mass dance parties and summer vacationers who think there’s no longer anything to worry about. (Charlton and Kirka, 7/13)

CIDRAP: More Ebola Cases Reported In DRC's Latest Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ebola outbreak in Equateur province has risen to 51 cases, 48 confirmed, and 3 probable, reflecting an increase of 5 since Jul 9. At a World Health Organization (WHO) media briefing today, Mike Ryan, MD, who leads the group's health emergencies program, said as of Jul 12, 20 deaths have been reported, 17 in confirmed cases and 3 in probable ones. (7/13)

AP: Quarantine Loopholes Bring Fresh Efforts To Fight Outbreaks

An Australian state is toughening its punishments for anyone caught violating coronavirus quarantines, including jailing rule breakers for up to six months — a warning that follows rising virus cases worldwide and violations of restrictions that are now being further tightened. (Passa and Kurtenbach, 7/14)

AP: UN: Pandemic Could Push Tens Of Millions Into Chronic Hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the world’s hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. (D'Emilio, 7/13)

Reuters: London Hospital Reports Rise In Stillbirths During Pandemic

The number of stillbirths at one large London hospital has jumped significantly during the pandemic. In the four months preceding the pandemic, there were roughly two stillbirths among every 1,000 births at St George's University Hospital. (Lapid, 7/13)

NPR: Australia Grapples With New Surge In COVID

Australia is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases. The chief health officer for Victoria state, where the city of Melbourne is located, announced 270 new cases on Tuesday, following an increase of 177 on Monday. Brett Sutton said 28 of the new cases had been linked to a known outbreak, but that the rest were still being investigated. (Neman, 7/14)

Reuters: Asia Ramps Up Coronavirus Curbs As New Clusters Erupt

Many parts of Asia, the region first hit by the coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year, are finding cause to pause the reopening of their economies, some after winning praise for their initial responses to the outbreak. (Packham and Tajitsu, 7/14)

AP: France Celebrates Virus Heroes On Redesigned Bastille Day

Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers. Medics who died fighting COVID-19. France is honoring them all on its biggest national holiday Tuesday, recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. (Charlton, 7/14)

